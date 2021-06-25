RAMP (RAMP) Hits One Day Volume of $3.60 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $53.96 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00582412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038906 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,040,306 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

