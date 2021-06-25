Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $20.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 84,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

