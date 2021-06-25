Raven Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.71 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $2,658.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

