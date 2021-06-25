Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.85.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.59.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

