Raymond James Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

LUN stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

