Raymond James Comments on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$600,800. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$275,275. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,501 shares of company stock worth $292,317.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

