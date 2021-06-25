Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

