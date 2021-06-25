Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WOW. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

