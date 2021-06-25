Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Schroders (SHNWF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS: SHNWF) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

6/16/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Schroders was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Schroders was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Schroders had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/30/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2021 – Schroders had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Schroders is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$51.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. Schroders plc has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

