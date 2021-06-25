Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/24/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $121.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $95.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

