Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a £106 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

