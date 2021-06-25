Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.30 and the highest is $4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

