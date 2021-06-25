Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,052.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,078 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $97,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $270.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

