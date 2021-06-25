Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $89.89 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of frontdoor worth $89,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

frontdoor stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

