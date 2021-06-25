Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $87,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.16 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.