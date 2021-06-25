Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,613,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $81,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.