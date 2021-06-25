Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 281,700 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,986,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 281,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $75,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.