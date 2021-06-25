Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.