Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.