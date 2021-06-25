ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RMD. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.57.

RMD stock opened at $245.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $247.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

