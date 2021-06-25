REV Group’s (REVG) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16. REV Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 97,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

