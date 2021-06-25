Reviewing NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NICE and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 1 13 0 2.93 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NICE presently has a consensus price target of $288.85, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given NICE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE 11.98% 12.17% 7.42% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NICE has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.82, meaning that its share price is 482% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NICE and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE $1.65 billion 9.31 $196.67 million $4.57 53.23 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

NICE beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes, agile workforce engagement, and customer experience management solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. NICE Ltd. sells its solutions directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

