Reviewing Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wal-Mart de México and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-Mart de México $33.37 billion 1.71 $1.97 billion N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.46 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Wal-Mart de México has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wal-Mart de México and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-Mart de México 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Wal-Mart de México.

Profitability

This table compares Wal-Mart de México and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-Mart de México 4.80% 19.75% 9.05% Tuesday Morning N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wal-Mart de México beats Tuesday Morning on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company also operates 563 Despensa Familiar and PalÃ­ discount stores; 100 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La UniÃ³n, and MÃ¡s x Menos supermarkets; 157 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi PalÃ­ stores; and 35 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

