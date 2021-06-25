REVV Price Hits $0.0664 on Major Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00598294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00039090 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

