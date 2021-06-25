REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $94.75. 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

