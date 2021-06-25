REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $94.75. 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.39.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
