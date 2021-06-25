REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $94.75. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39.
In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
