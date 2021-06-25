REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $94.75. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

