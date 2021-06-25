Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Rexnord worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

