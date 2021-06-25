Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.94

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rice Acquisition by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

