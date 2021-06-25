Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,043.85 ($78.96).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £97.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,127.72.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

