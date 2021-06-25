Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NYSE:RAD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $930.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

