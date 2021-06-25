Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $1,750,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.