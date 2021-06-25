Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Rite Aid stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

