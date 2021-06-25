Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RAD opened at $17.46 on Friday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

