RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
NYSE RIV opened at $18.51 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
