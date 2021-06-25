RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

NYSE RIV opened at $18.51 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,222.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,133 shares of company stock worth $886,500 over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

