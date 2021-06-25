RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 726 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,012,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,339,000 after buying an additional 441,132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 80,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

