RMR Wealth Builders Invests $99,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $373.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

