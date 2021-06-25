RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.87 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.