Robert Jeffries Chatfield Buys 30,000 Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Avation stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Avation PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a market cap of £68.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Avation in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

