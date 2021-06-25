Robert W. Baird Downgrades Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

