Robert W. Baird Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $35.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

PDCO opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

