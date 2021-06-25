Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 17,674 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $76,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.