Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,072 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.62% of Cirrus Logic worth $30,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

