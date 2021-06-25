Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,693 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.45% of Lithia Motors worth $46,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.57. 17,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,264. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.93. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.09 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

