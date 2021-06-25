Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,430 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $33,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after buying an additional 390,408 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

