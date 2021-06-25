Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $86,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after acquiring an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,507. The stock has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

