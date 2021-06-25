Royal Bank of Canada Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $47.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KBH. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

KB Home stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

