Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.06 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

