Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.34.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDS/A opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.