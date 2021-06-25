RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Down 2.1%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.93. 998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 559,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

