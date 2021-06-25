Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 138.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 69,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in XBiotech by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in XBiotech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $16.81 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

